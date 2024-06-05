Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 205.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

AQST stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $268.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.81.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

