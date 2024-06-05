Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $15.82. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 141,847 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCUS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcus Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,094 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $16,613,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,298 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.