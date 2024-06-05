ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 129.85 and last traded at 125.39. 6,394,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,345,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at 120.52.

A number of research firms have commented on ARM. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 113.90 and its 200 day moving average is 99.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 14.8% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

