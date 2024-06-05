Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

