Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

