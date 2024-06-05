Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

