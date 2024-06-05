Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.63. 102,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,338,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

