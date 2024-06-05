Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 296,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 415,531 shares.The stock last traded at $100.07 and had previously closed at $100.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 429,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,417 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

