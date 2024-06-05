Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Upgraded by Clarus Securities to “Strong-Buy”

Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 2.2 %

AEP stock opened at C$1.37 on Monday. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.14. The company has a market cap of C$80.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.33.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of C$14.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products will post 0.1526882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

