ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.41. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 184,520 shares changing hands.
ATRenew Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. As a group, analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
