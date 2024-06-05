AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,790.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,952.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,835.13. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,303.93 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

