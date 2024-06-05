Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $22,134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 371,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $7,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

