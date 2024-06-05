Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $30,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 228,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 21,350.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,858. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $162.32 and a 52-week high of $229.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

