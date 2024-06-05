B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,056,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,164 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of B2Gold worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $50,125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,082 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

