Bank of America Co. (BAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on June 28th

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Bank of America has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

