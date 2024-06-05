Bank of America Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,965,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,829,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 628.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

