Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA opened at $145.34 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

