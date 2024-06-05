Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.