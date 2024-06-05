Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 11,206 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

