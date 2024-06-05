Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

