Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

