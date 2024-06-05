Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE:DLR opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.57.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.