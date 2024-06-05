Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

