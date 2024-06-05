Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,995,000 after acquiring an additional 785,476 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 10,591.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 616,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

