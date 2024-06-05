Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 154.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Textron by 36.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Textron by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.