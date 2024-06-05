Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $3.91 Million in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,500 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of Tripadvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

