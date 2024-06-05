Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $4.43 Million in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 676,919 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.