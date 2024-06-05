Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,447 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 386,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,158 shares of company stock worth $1,008,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

