Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 10,162 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

