Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 12,450 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $12,546,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 1.0 %

AFL opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

