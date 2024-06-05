Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,778 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,301.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,255.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,225.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $745.45 and a 12 month high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

