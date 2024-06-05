Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 33,355 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

