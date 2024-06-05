Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 56,990 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after acquiring an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,739,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after acquiring an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

