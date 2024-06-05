Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,718,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Equifax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Equifax by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $234.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.10. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

