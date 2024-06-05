Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 115,322 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

