Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 196,074 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,074 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

