Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,454,802 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454,802 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

