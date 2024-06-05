Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 40,066.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HLT opened at $200.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average of $194.07. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

