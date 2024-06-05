Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

LIN stock opened at $431.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $357.79 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

