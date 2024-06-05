Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05 and $3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 2.5% to ~$7.24-7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

BBWI opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

