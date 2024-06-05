Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

