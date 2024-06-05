Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05 and $3.35 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

