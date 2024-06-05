Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $29,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAX

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.