Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Beam Therapeutics worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

BEAM opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,801,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,801,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $581,617.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,004,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,729. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.