Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

