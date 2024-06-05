Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,530 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter worth $95,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XFLT stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Announces Dividend

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

