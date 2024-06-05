Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,286 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 296,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

