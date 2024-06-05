Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 774 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.