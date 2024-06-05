Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 209.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 689.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

