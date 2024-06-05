Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

