Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 194.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

